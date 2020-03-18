Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 as infections in SA climb to 85

Four children, the youngest aged two, are among 23 new Covid-19 cases in SA.

The health ministry confirmed on Tuesday night that the number of cases had risen to 85. It also revealed that six of the new cases, including three of the four children, had not travelled outside the country.

“It is notable that there are eight cases of local transmission,” said minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Fourteen of the new infections were in Gauteng.