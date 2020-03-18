South Africa

Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 as infections in SA climb to 85

By Matthew Savides - 18 March 2020 - 06:36
The health ministry announced on Tuesday night that there are 85 cases of Covid-19 in SA.
Four children, the youngest aged two, are among 23 new Covid-19 cases in SA.

The health ministry confirmed on Tuesday night that the number of cases had risen to 85. It also revealed that six of the new cases, including three of the four children, had not travelled outside the country.

“It is notable that there are eight cases of local transmission,” said minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Fourteen of the new infections were in Gauteng.

The breakdown of new cases was provided as follows:

Gauteng:

  • A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US;
  • A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the UK;
  • A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the USA;
  • A 52-year-old male who had travelled to the UK;
  • A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK;
  • A 52-year-old female who had travelled to Italy;
  • A 59-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai;
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to the USA;
  • A 60-year-old male who travelled to the USA;
  • A 37-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai;
  • A 21-year-old female with no travel history;
  • A 34-year-old male with no international travel history;
  • A 26-year-old female with no international travel history; and
  • A 32-year-old female with no international travel history.

KwaZulu-Natal:

  • A 48-year-old male who travelled to Dubai;
  • A 59-year-old female with no international travel history;
  • A five-year-old male with no international travel history; and
  • A three-year-old male with no international travel history.

Western Cape:

  • A three-year-old male who travelled to the UK;
  • A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria;
  • A two-year-old male with no international travel history;
  • A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia; and
  • A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

 

