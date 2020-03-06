Museum place of tranquility, healing for wounded souls

House number 2794 on Tunzi Street in Rockville, Soweto, is just a stone's throw from Regina Mundi Church, a majestic cathedral that became well-known as a haven for young political firebrands in the wake of the June 16 1976 student uprisings.

The police bullets on the wall behind its pulpit attest to its struggle credentials.

Mandy Mankazana, the owner of Soweto Inspirational Home Museum at the aforementioned address, believes that black people are still hurting as a result of this tragic past.

And stepping on her premises, it's evident that her property is not a typical museum, but a place of healing and tranquility for wounded souls.

Colourful paintings and indigenous plants greet visitors at the entrance. And as the name indicates, the first impression one gets is that it's an inspirational space for visitors with the sense of the adventurous people who are looking for something new from their tourism experience.

While conventional museums are storehouses for historical relics, this one is a living monument with a garden that's rich in native herbs and aboriginal trees.

These plants were part of the ancients' source of medicinal knowledge that was destroyed with the arrival of Europeans. The house is an inheritance from her parents.

Her father Chamberlain Themba Mankazana was an ex-teacher who captained rugby and cricket teams in the Eastern Cape in the 1940s and 1950s when the two sporting codes were still predominantly associated with whites.

"My father was a very inspirational person who always encouraged my brother and I to strive for the best," she recalls.

"He told us to see the world through our own eyes and think outside the box. This place is part of his legacy because it's for people who want to see life differently and not through lenses of the colonial and apartheid experience."

He died in 1978 when she was only 17, but Mandy says she honours him every day through her work for the betterment of others.