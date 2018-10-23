Sowetan commemorates late struggle heroine Albertina Sisulu's centenary

Your favourite newspaper Sowetan will on Wednesday commemorate late Struggle heroine Albertina Sisulu's centenary by hosting a public discussion in her honour.

The event, to be held at the historical Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto, is open to members of the public and is scheduled to start at 6:00pm.

To secure your free entry RSVP to lorrainem@sowetan.co.za and those attending are encouraged to come in their casual wear. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the event.

The occasion will celebrate Albertina Sisulu's 100th birthday and panelists will include Maria Raoloke the deputy chairperson of the South African Network for Women in Transport, the fees must fall firebrand Nompendulo Mkatshwa and Inge Mulder, who is the chief financial officer of SA National Road Agency Limited.

Sisulu, the mother of international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, was born 21 October 1918.

She hailed from Tsomo, in the Eastern Cape, and died on June 2 2011.

Sisulu, a former nurse, was married to Nelson Mandela's friend and comrade in the ANC Walter Sisulu.