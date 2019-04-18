SA artist's exhibition blows minds

In his latest symbolic portraits, photographer Jabulani Dhlamini interrogates and unpacks the relationship between objects.

Titled Isisekelo, his exhibition is set to open today at the Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg.

For his fourth exhibition Dhlamini presents a recent series of photographs taken across the country and the African continent.

The 36-year-old artist born in Warden, Free State, is known for his work that occupies between allegorical and abstraction.

Sometimes his works look both decisive and critical, and they try resisting that easy interpretation or categorisation.

The talented photographer is known for paying attention to detail when taking pictures.