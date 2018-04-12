ANC Youth League deputy secretary general calls for Collen Maine to resign

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine must resign with immediate effect, says the league’s deputy secretary general, Thandi Moraka, who accused her superior of being a “sell out”.

“The president of the Youth League, Collen Maine, in fact he doesn’t deserve to be called a comrade, because he is a sellout of note. When we came back from Nasrec (ANC elective conference), he went to comrade Cyril [Ramaphosa] and said to him that as the Youth League, ‘we want to apologise for having supported comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,” said Moraka to a round of applause.

Moraka was addressing hundreds of ANC Women’s League members and congregants during a memorial service of the late struggle icon Winne Madikizela-Mandela held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church Soweto yesterday.

She accused Maine of apologising to Ramaphosa to serve his own interest and not representing the league’s stance on the ANC presidency.

In June last year, the ANCYL became the third structure after the ANCWL and the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans League to endorse Dlamini-Zuma.

At the time the ANCYL pronounced on its preferred candidate, Maine said: “There is nothing special about Cyril or about any member of the ANC. The constitution that guides us says that every member of the organisation, including Cyril and Nkosazana, has a right to elect and be elected to any positions.”

Moraka accused Maine of singing for his supper and bringing shame to the Youth League, all in the name of hoping to be elected in Ramaphosa’s administration.

“You must therefore resign as a matter of urgency so that we can help our young people who will be militant so that they continue to stage a war of social economic challenges we are facing,” she added.

It is not the first time that Maine’s counterparts have called for his removal.

In October last year, two branches from Gauteng and North West called for his removal, saying he must go “play with people his own age” and also challenged his eligibility as a member of the youth league yet alone it’s president.

Efforts to get hold of Maine drew a blank at the time of going to print.