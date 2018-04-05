The next 10 days of ANC events to celebrate the life of Madikizela-Mandela
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Wednesday shared the party’s 10-day programme to celebrate the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Speaking at Luthuli House in Johannesburg‚ Magashule said Madikizela-Mandela’s death was a national tragedy that had “gripped the nation with shock and sadness”.
“It is indeed a national tragedy‚ albeit‚ inevitable in that those we hold in high esteem may not be with us physically forever. However‚ their legacy and footprints continue to remind us of their eternal presence amongst us.”
Magashule described Madikizela-Mandela as the “mother of the nation”.
Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness‚ due to which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.
Here is the party’s programme:
Day one - Thursday‚ April 5 - The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) will visit the family in Soweto; - A tribute book will be opened to the public to write messages at the party’s 53 regional offices; and - Solomon Mahlangu Bursary Gala Dinner will be held at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
Day two - Friday‚ April 6 - Solomon Mahlangu Day which will see visits to the gallows at the Kgoši Mampuru II correctional services in Pretoria; - Lay wreaths at the graveyard and lunch at the Mahlangu Home culminating in the Solomon Mahlangu Memorial Lecture; - The ANC Veterans League will visit Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Soweto; and - All Black Night at the Newton Music factory (formerly Baseline) in Johannesburg to celebrate Madikizela-Mandela.
Day three - Saturday‚ April 7 - ANC volunteers will work at an identified hospice in Soweto; and - Wall murals depicting the life and times and struggles led by Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be unveiled.
Day four - Sunday‚ April 8 - ANC leaders attend church services across the country.
Day five - Monday‚ April 9 - Tribute wall will be unveiled outside Luthuli House; and - Two ANC memorial services will be held at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg and Bizana in the Eastern Cape.
Day six - Tuesday‚ April 10 - Memorial to celebrate former SACP leader Chris Hani; and - Former ANC presidents visit the family. Day seven - Wednesday‚ April 11 - The government’s official memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.
Day eight - Thursday‚ April 12 - Former presidents of the ANC Women’s League visit Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Soweto; - The ANC Women’s League will lead a mass prayer with the women from uManyano in Soweto
Day nine - Friday‚ April 13 - Memorial service at the University of Pretoria; and - ANC night vigil at Orlando Rugby Stadium
Day 10 - Saturday‚ April 14 - Special official funeral for Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.