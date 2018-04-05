South Africa

The next 10 days of ANC events to celebrate the life of Madikizela-Mandela

By Nico Gous - 05 April 2018 - 06:10
Image: VELI NHLAPO

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Wednesday shared the party’s 10-day programme to celebrate the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking at Luthuli House in Johannesburg‚ Magashule said Madikizela-Mandela’s death was a national tragedy that had “gripped the nation with shock and sadness”.

“It is indeed a national tragedy‚ albeit‚ inevitable in that those we hold in high esteem may not be with us physically forever. However‚ their legacy and footprints continue to remind us of their eternal presence amongst us.”

Magashule described Madikizela-Mandela as the “mother of the nation”.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness‚ due to which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

Here is the party’s programme:

Day one - Thursday‚ April 5 - The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) will visit the family in Soweto; - A tribute book will be opened to the public to write messages at the party’s 53 regional offices; and - Solomon Mahlangu Bursary Gala Dinner will be held at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

