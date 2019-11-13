Soweto court bid for power struck off roll

The urgent application brought before the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg by Soweto residents to get their electricity back and pay a monthly flat rate was struck off the roll yesterday.

Acting judge Marcus Senyatsi tore the application by Lungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation to pieces and also dismissed its urgency.

The foundation's president King Sibiya brought the application on behalf of 250 Soweto residents who have lived for months without electricity.

In most cases, electricity boxes connecting their homes to the grid either caught fire or malfunctioned, residents said. Eskom refused to restore the electricity as they owed it money.

The foundation wanted the court to order Eskom to scrap the debt owed by the residents, reconnect their electricity and charge them a flat rate of R100 a month. Soweto as a whole owes Eskom R18bn in debt.