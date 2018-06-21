Behind the lens on June 16

Mike Mzileni (76):

Mzileni was a 24-year-old photographer at Drum and was on his way to work from his home in Dube when he met up with students carrying placards and his news nose kicked in. Driving a white VW Beetle, he followed the children at they made their way to Orlando Stadium but was soon warned that his car may be mistaken for a police car. He quickly abandoned it and followed them on foot.

He recalls that the students were a militant crowd, shouting black consciousness slogans.

Mzileni recalls that his editor, Stan Motjuwadi, had already written an article a few weeks before about the anger of black pupils being forced to be taught in Afrikaans. He says no one, not even the student leaders themselves, had anticipated what would happen that day.

"The protest was not organised by any political party and even when the students held their meeting that previous Sunday, where Tsietsi Mashinini was chosen to lead the march, no one knew about it except for the students," Mzileni said.

"What we saw that Wednesday was a first of its kind. Students from Orlando West Junior Secondary, Orlando West High, Naledi High and Morris Isaacson were the most conscientised. With students like Mashinini, you will recall that slain leader Onkgopotse Tiro was responsible for teaching them about our Struggle and history."

On that historic day, Mzileni took the iconic image of the children marching towards the stadium with one placard screaming "To hell with Afrikaans".

The image now graces the Hector Pieterson Museum and the June 16 Museum at Morris Isaacson.

Mzileni had to climb a boulder to get an aerial shot of the picture.

Dan Makata(76):