Purchasing a second hand car? Here's what to look out for

Although purchasing a brand new car would be first prize, the truth is that reality does not always allow for it.

If you are in the market to buy a car second hand your concerns may include how to go about negotiating a good deal, how to ensure the car is a worthy purchase and will go a long way, as well as how to cut out unnecessary charges to ensure you get value for your money.

According to Imperial Auto, these tips can make your decision a little easier, especially if you are a first time buyer of a second hand car.