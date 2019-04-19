Bongani Mnguni - A life spent behind the lens

His office at his home is like a museum to the country's turbulent history. The drawers and cabinets are full of photographs of the bullet riddled bodies of MK guerillas, shot by apartheid police during the 1980 siege of Silverton; of militant youths carrying coffins draped in the colours of the then banned ANC and SACP during mass funerals in the townships; of people with no names, their bodies reduced to ashes and rubble by a burning laced with petrol and put over their heads.

Mnguni's burning wish at the time of his death was to exhibit his work at galleries and museums of the world, to tell the world through his photographs, the story of the country he loved with every drop of the blood that flowed in his veins.

However, capturing the events of the Struggle did not draw him away from his passion for boxing. His father Puncho "Villa" Mnguni was a professional boxer, and he too dabbled in the fistic sport which he later spent many hours photographing.

Not only that, he has an impressive collection of the game of the masses, football, memorable cup finals, ordinary league matches and derbies. He also photographed the lighter side of life - dances in the townships and parties.

In 1977, Mnguni forced his way into a mass funeral of police victims in Soweto. The press corps had been warned to stay away or face the consequences by the comrades. The police, fearing that their brutality would reach the outside world, considered journalists the enemy too, and banned them from such events.

And so, Mnguni was spotted taking photographs. "I was beaten up by those youths. They threw me into the grave and started throwing soil on top of me, burying me alive. But one of the youths who had seen me taking pictures in the township intervened and saved me. That's how I survived," Mnguni told Mukurukuru Media editor Lucas Ledwaba in an interview.