Mom buries baby in shallow grave

A 21-year-old mother is expected to appear in court for the murder of her two-week-old baby boy who was found buried in a shallow grave.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened in Ha-Mutsa Tshirangadzi village in Levubu outside Thohoyandou and that the mother will appear in the Vuwani magistrate's court today.

"The baby's mother was rescued by police from the hands of angry local community members. This after the woman was allegedly seen on Sunday carrying her baby boy, purportedly taking him to the local clinic. She was again seen the next day with the same baby, but on Tuesday the baby was nowhere to be seen.

"Community members then became suspicious that something bad might have happened to the baby," he said.

Mojapelo added that on Wednesday the woman was then confronted by the same community members who threatened her with violence, asking her where the baby was.