List of brutal GBV murders leave Mpumalanga top cop worried

"Community members alerted the police about the incident and upon arrival they [police] found the suspect in possession of a knife, which may have been used as the murder weapon. He was then speedily arrested and is expected to appear at the Mkhuhlu magistrate’s court on Friday," said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

A week ago, an elderly woman was also found murdered, allegedly by a relative.

"On October 9 2019, the 66-year-old woman was killed and buried in a shallow grave, allegedly by her 47-year-old son, at Casteel, near Acornhoek. The community then gathered, searched for him, located and stoned him before setting him alight in an apparent act of mob justice," Hlathi said.

On the same day, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her lover. He was also accused of stabbing and wounding the woman’s one-year-old toddler. The incident took place at the Vlaklaagte area in Kwaggafontein.

"The victim was allegedly on her way home from her cousin’s place on the day when the suspect approached her and committed this evil deed. The suspect handed himself over to the police on Friday, October 11 2019 and appeared at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder as well as attempted murder. He was remanded in custody with the case postponed to October 21 2019, for bail application," said Hlathi.