Mother warned slain Dimpho to leave boyfriend

The mother of a woman whose decomposing body was found at her boyfriend's house on Sunday says she pleaded with her daughter to leave the man.

Dimpho Mohau's rotting body was found by police in Senaoane, Soweto, after she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on Wednesday.

According to neighbours, the man had been living in the house with the body of his girlfriend since Wednesday.

"He kept cleaning his yard and drinking with his friends but did not allow them to go into the house and that's when he ended up confessing to one friend who then called the police on Sunday morning," said one neighbour.

Neighbours said there was a pungent smell coming from the house but they never suspected anything.

When police arrived they found the alleged killer had dug a shallow grave in the yard where he apparently intended to bury Mohau's body.

Mohau's mother Ruth Mdaki's said she had previously advised her daughter to leave the man she said had been abusing her.

They had been in a relationship for five years.

"I do not even have words to say because I did not approve of this relationship because I knew it was headed to where we are now. My daughter has died," said the distraught mother.

She said on Sunday police called her to the house when her daughter's body was being removed.

According to neighbours the alleged killer fled the scene after police were called.