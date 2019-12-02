Man forced to dig up body of his son

A father in Limpopo has been arrested for killing his four-year-old son and burying his tiny body in a shallow grave in the backyard of their home in Limpopo.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the father, a Lesotho national, was arrested this morning at Ngwanamatlang village in Jane Furse Sekhukhune district.

"We can confirm that the case of murder has been opened and father will appear in court soon. According to information, a 35-year old man from Lesotho allegedly suffocated his son with a blanket. He dug a shallow grave and buried his son," he said.

Mojapelo said the mother is reported to be staying in Gauteng and the father has just fetched him from the mother two weeks earlier.

"The community members saw the suspicious grave and questioned the suspect who tried to run away but was traced and arrested. The suspect was admitted in hospital with serious injuries and is under police guard," he said.

In a video clip that has emerged, a man wearing a green T-shirt and blue trousers is seen surrounded by angry community members demanding the boy's body.

The father is further seen digging the shallow grave with a spate several times before finding the body.The video further shows the man reaching the body in a mealie meal bag covered in a blanket.

One of the community members can be heard saying that the man confessed to killing his son and burying her in a shallow grave in the backyard.

"He said he didn't know what got to him when killed his son," he said.

Another can be heard saying that body was scalded with boiling water.