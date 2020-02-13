Train services suspended after deadly crash

Train services operating between Randfontein to Johannesburg were suspended on Thursday morning following a deadly crash that left a person dead and a few others injured.

The crash happened at around 10pm on Wednesday. This was after two trains collided on the tracks near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, west of Johannesburg.

Nana Zenani, Passenger Rail Agency of SA said Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station.

"The Premier Classe passenger train departed Cape Town on Tuesday with 36 passengers. Five passengers disembarked in Kimberley leaving 31 passengers on board and 14 staff members,” she said

Zenani said alternative transport was been arranged for the rest of passengers to their various destinations. She also said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the accident.

"Main Line Passenger Services management wishes to express our heartfelt apologies to the guests and staff. All necessary measures will be put in place to provide full support to the guests and staff involved in the accident," Zenani said.

ER24's Russel Meiring said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man and an elderly woman lying trapped inside the carriage of the passenger train.

He said they assessed them and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.