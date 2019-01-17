Loving couple died helping their kids

An 18-year-old girl and her five siblings were robbed of both their parents during a tragic train crash in Pretoria last week.

Yesterday, Boitumelo, who was travelling with her parents and two younger siblings when the incident happened, cried uncontrollably during a visit by transport minister Blade Nzimande at the family's home in Soshanguve.

Her parents Dick Sekoma, 38, and Sarah Sekoma, 39, perished along with one other person while more than 600 people were injured when two trains collided at the Mountain View station north of Pretoria on January 8. Boitumelo was also injured along with her siblings aged 16 and three.

Family spokesperson Tsakane Nkumane said the family was shattered by the deaths.

Nkumane said the Sekomas had left Soshanguve early in the morning to help Boitumelo apply at the University of Pretoria and to buy school stationery for the other children.

"Boitumelo managed to get hold of a phone and inform her aunt that they were involved in an accident. That's when we went looking for them at hospitals," she said.

Nkumane said the children were traumatised. She said things were looking up for the couple because Dick had just secured a job as a security guard three months before the crash.

"Dick loved his family. He went everywhere with his children. He was also his wife's best friend," she said.