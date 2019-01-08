The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will become "an ATM" if security companies cannot provide rail safety‚ transport minister Blade Nzimande has warned.

“I know money has no morality. I learnt that a long time ago‚” Nzimande said on Tuesday during a media briefing at the Mountain View train station in the west of Pretoria following a collision near the station in which four people died and 620 others were injured.

“No security company must get a tender from Prasa if it is not able to demonstrate what it has done in order to be able to deal with this. Otherwise‚ we turn Prasa into an ATM. And it’s not just an ATM‚ it’s people’s lives.”

Nzimande said the accident caused R21m in damages.