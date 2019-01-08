South Africa

Two killed, dozens injured in Pretoria train crash

By GRAEME HOSKEN - 08 January 2019 - 12:05
Emergency services personnel and police are on scene working to help passengers injured in a train accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Emergency services personnel and police are on scene working to help passengers injured in a train accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Two people have been killed and dozens are reported injured in a train accident near Pretoria's Mountain View train station.

The accident is believed to have occurred when two trains collided on Tuesday morning during the early morning rush hour commute.

"At the moment it appears that two people are dead, with a heck of a lot more badly injured. Emergency services are trying to reach the injured who are trapped inside the carriages," said a Pretoria police officer, who asked not to be named.

Image: Supplied

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said its paramedics were alerted shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that on initial assessment two people had sadly died, two sustained critical injuries and had to be flown to hospital via helicopter.

"Approximately another 200 patients sustained minor injuries," Herbst said.

"Circumstances leading up to the collision are at this stage unknown, however rail authorities and law enforcement have control over the incident," he added.

Metrorail spokesman Lillian Mofokeng could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Four injured in Brakpan train collision

Four people were injured in an accident involving two goods trains in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday night, paramedics said.
News
22 days ago

Lives of train commuters on the line

The growing number of train collisions has heightened pressure on the rail agency over the safety of millions of commuters.
News
2 months ago

CCMA rules in favour of train driver

Six months pay but not job back
News
2 months ago

Court order keeps trains on tracks

The rail agency has been given a lifeline by the court after it rescinded a notice to suspend its safety permit.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What we know about Irishman Stanley Currie’s disappearance
Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
X