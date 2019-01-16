Grieving family asks Nzimande to improve railway safety

The family of a Tshwane couple that perished during a train crash last week has pleaded with government to resolve problems with the country's rail system.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande visited the family of Dick Sekoma, 38, and his wife Sarah Sekoma, 39, in Soshanguve on Wednesday morning.

The couple died when two trains collided at the Mount View train station, north of Pretoria. They were travelling with three of their six children at the time of the train accident which left more than 600 people injured.

The family's spokeswoman Tsakane Nkumane said they were devastated by the deaths.

"We want government to fix trains because they are placing the lives of people at risk. These six children should have never lost their parents," Nkumane said.