N1 carnage needs to be reined in

A little over a week ago, 10 days to the day to be precise, the nation witnessed one of the most horrific road crashes that left 26 people dead in a multi-vehicle pile-up.

The crash happened on the N1 highway that links Limpopo to Gauteng. It is one of the main routes in the country's road network.

It has grown increasingly busier with the passage of time, leading to some major improvements over the past two decades.

The return of this country to the international fold has also seen the route being used to link up with countries in the Southern African Development Community and farther north into the continent.

At the weekend, more lives were lost near the same stretch of road that saw the horror crash a week earlier. It also happens to be the same vicinity in which former minister Collins Chabane died in yet another crash in March 2015.

It understandably elicited renewed calls for something to be done to make that section of the highway safer. Some have called for the erection of concrete barriers to separate the traffic headed in opposite directions.