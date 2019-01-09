Signalling faults blamed for deadly Pretoria train crash

An eyewitness who missed yesterday's deadly train collision by a whisker says one of the trains experienced problems along the way and had stopped for 20 to 30 minutes on multiple occasions.

Velly Jente, who witnessed the aftermath of a horrific crash which claimed three lives and injured more than 600 people at the Mountain View train station, north of Pretoria, said the collision was caused by a signalling problem. He said drivers were forced to use cellphones because the system was not working, which led to delays.

"I'm very hurt. I don't think this is an accident. They failed to fix the problems and now people are dead. Some of those people are breadwinners in their families," he said.

Jente had just disembarked from the train and went to buy fried chips when he heard what he thought was an explosion yesterday morning.