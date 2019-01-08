Three dead‚ 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash

Three people died and 620 other commuters were injured when two trains collided near Pretoria's Mountain View train station‚ Netcare911 said on Tuesday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told SowetanLIVE that injuries suffered ranged from minor to moderate.

"All the people have been removed. One person sustained critical injuries."

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the two trains were both travelling on the same line towards Pretoria from Mabopane.

Mofokeng said a board of inquiry would be instituted to determine the root cause of the accident.

Trains running between Pretoria‚ Mabopane and Dewildt are suspended until further notice.