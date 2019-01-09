'Are trains still safe?': Concerns mount after fourth Gauteng crash in four months

Mountain View station crash

Two trains travelling on the same line from Mabopane to Pretoria collided near Mountain View station on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and another 620 injured.

Gauteng roads and traffic MEC Ismail Vadi has called for an urgent investigation into the cause of the accident. "We are deeply shocked by this tragic accident so early in the new year," he said.

Many people on social media were as shocked as the MEC, while others were saddened and outraged. They wondered just how safe it is to take a train.