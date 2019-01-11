'No regard for rail safety at Prasa'

The Rail Safety Regulator has criticised SA's passenger rail entity Prasa following a collision between two Metrorail trains at the Mountain View station, north of Pretoria, in which three people died and more than 200 were injured.

The regulator acting CEO, Tshepo Kgare, said yesterday Prasa "continued to demonstrate the highest levels of lethargy and disregard for rail safety in its operations", and that it contravened its own standard operating procedures as well as the directives issued to it by the regulator.

The regulator issued several safety contravention notices to Prasa in recent years.

In October, it suspended Prasa's safety permit following a collision in Kempton Park in which 320 people were injured.