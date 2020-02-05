ANC accused of organising 'illegal election' to take over Joburg council

The DA in the city of Johannesburg has accused council speaker Nonceba Molwele of calling an “illegal election”.

The party was referring to a meeting set for Friday this week to elect a new chief whip and a “chair of chairs” - a move that would complete the ANC takeover in the city.

In a statement on Wednesday, DA Johannesburg leader Funzi Ngobeni slammed Molwele, saying she was an illegitimate speaker and should have called for the meeting to sit only on February 27, as per council rules.

Since her election late last year, the DA has continued to label Molwele as illegitimate, after she was elected with the help of some DA councillors who defied the party line and voted with the opposition.

However, the DA has never challenged the outcome of the election in court.