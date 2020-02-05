'He's a law-abiding citizen,' says ANC after arrest warrant issued for Jacob Zuma

The ANC says former party president Jacob Zuma has always been a “law-abiding citizen” who has respected the judicial process despite his stature.

The party was reacting to the arrest warrant issued for Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

The warrant was issued after the former president failed to appear in court on corruption charges relating to the 1990s arms deal involving French company Thales.

Zuma’s lawyers on Tuesday presented a sick note, which the court did not accept because of discrepancies.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC said: “Former president Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who has consistently respected the courts and submitted himself to judicial processes regardless of his stature.