Public protector's findings on President Cyril Ramaphosa contradict the evidence - lawyer

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has argued that conclusions reached by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefited from the donations made to his ANC presidential campaign were in contradiction of the evidence Mkhwebane had been presented with.

Ngcukaitobi, arguing on behalf of Ramaphosa, said Mkhwebane was given a detailed breakdown of the facts regarding expenses of his CR17 campaign. However, despite having those facts, she still ignored them.

"Not a cent went to President Cyril Ramaphosa. In fact, he paid R37m of his own money to the campaign," Ngcukaitobi argued.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing Ramaphosa’s legal application for a judicial review of Mkhwebane’s report on the R500,000 donation made by the late CEO of Bosasa, Gavin Watson, to Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign to become ANC president.

Ngcukaitobi said despite there being no evidence that Ramaphosa benefited, Mkhwebane still however reached a conclusion that the president among others enriched himself and his son from the donations.

"He [Ramaphosa] was a contributor to the campaign as opposed to receiving money from it. Her findings contradicted the evidence... she makes a conclusion of fact with no basis," argued Ngcukaitobi.

The matter which is set for two days of oral arguments is under way.