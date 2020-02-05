It's artificial to divorce CR17 activities from our democratic order - lawyer

Advocate Vincent Maleka is arguing that the activities of President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign cannot be divorced from SA's democratic order.

Maleka, arguing on behalf of the EFF in the Noth Gauteng High Court's hearing of Ramaphosa’s legal application for a judicial review of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the R500,000 donation made by the late CEO of Bosasa, Gavin Watson, to his 2017 campaign to become ANC president, said the campaign was not a private matter.

Maleka is responding to arguments made before court on Tuesday by the president's legal team that Mkhwebane went beyond her jurisdiction by investigating the entire funding of the CR17 campaign as opposed to restricting herself to the R500,000 donation.