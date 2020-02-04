Corruption is worse when politicians see it as their right

The nightmare is not that SA politicians - at least those in power today - are corrupt. Right now that is the least of our worries.

The nightmare, the stuff that wakes one up sweating at night, is that these politicians actually believe that corrupt action and its rewards are their right, their reward, their entitlement.

They see absolutely nothing wrong with what they do. They are surprised at the fact that ordinary people are shocked by their behaviour.

You see, if someone is corrupt then you can deal with that. You can lay charges, you can set the law enforcement agencies upon them, you can condemn them.

Yet when they believe and are treated by their peers as though nothing wrong has happened, then this is the nightmare. You are in truly uncharted waters here. You are lost. You are well and truly in trouble.

Nothing illustrates this better than a few of the stories of the past week.

First, a Sunday newspaper revealed that social development deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu offered to take a would-be in-law employed in her office on four international trips so that he could save up money to pay lobola for her niece. Did you get that? Her niece. Not some stranger, but her niece.