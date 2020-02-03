Don't miss out! ANC in KZN tells members to comment on land expropriation bill

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will go on a massive campaign to encourage members and communities to make written submissions on the draft Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill.

The party's provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala made the announcement on Monday during his closing address of the ANC provincial lekgotla, which took place over the weekend.

"As we move on, we should mobilise people to participate in the submission to amend the bill so that we accommodate land expropriation without compensation," he said.

"We should do that in all of KwaZulu-Natal. Every branch of the ANC must submit, but we must go further - door to door, calling on our people to submit.