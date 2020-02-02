ANC shoots down Mahumapelo’s claims over Mkhwebane motion

The ANC has shot down claims by its member of Parliament and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo that the party would not support the motion seeking to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her office.

Mahumapelo last week told members of the media that the ANC MPs would not vote in support of the parliamentary process brought forward by the DA to remove Mkhwebane from office.

The process is scheduled to start this week through a selection of members who will serve on the independent panel.

The ANC said that Mahumapelo was not speaking on behalf of the party as such a decision has not been taken.

“Comrade Mahumapelo spoke in his personal capacity and his views do not represent the organisation,” party spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Sunday.

“It should be noted that the ANC has not yet discussed its position on the motion.”

Speaking outside the Cape Town magistrate’s Court where his fellow MP Bongani Bongo was appearing on charges of corruption, Mahumapelo said there was “no way the ANC in Parliament will support the motion of the opposition in the form of DA to remove the public protector. It’s not going to happen”.

This was seen as a move by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s detractors to keep Mkhwebane, who is involved in a court battle with the president, in power as she, according Mahumapelo, had done a “marvellous” job.