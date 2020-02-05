The woes of QwaQwa have clear origins

Never underestimate the drama that takes place in a town's council meetings; it has direct impact on service delivery and the lives of the people living in the area.

About two weeks ago, close to 12 teenagers stood in the middle of the road leading to QwaQwa, on the feet of a hill. Three of them were armed with bricks while others stood in front of a big pipe which they had used to block the road.

On the other side of the hill was smoke from the burning tyres along the path that Sowetan had to take to visit QwaQwa after months without water.

"You are not going through. You can't, it is dangerous here," one of the boys told my colleague Thulani Mbele in Sesotho.

We insisted that we wanted to go through because we had driven close to three hours to get there, so there was no way for us to drive back.

"Give us something, cold drinkenyana," one of the boys demanded, even naming the price at R20.

Mbele and I did not even discuss the demand we just knew that we were not going to pay a cent. When a teenage girl realised that some of the boys were starting to feel for us she went and stood in front of the car shouting "no you must pay".

Just as we realised we were stuck, a police officer in an unmarked van came. He did not even say a word. He removed the blockages on the road and told us to follow him. There were at least three other obstacles on our path but no one could stop us.

We were visiting Mandela Park, a township where seven-year-old Mosa Mbele died while fetching water from a nearby river.