'Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values': Herman Mashaba

“Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values.”

These were the words former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba used to clap back at a troll who said he was “acting white” and who accused him of being oblivious.

Mashaba set the record straight after @Samuelshakes said Mashaba was busy plotting “against your own but very scared to face those who forced you out of DA”.

“Whiteness is your problem.”