'Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values': Herman Mashaba
“Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values.”
These were the words former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba used to clap back at a troll who said he was “acting white” and who accused him of being oblivious.
Mashaba set the record straight after @Samuelshakes said Mashaba was busy plotting “against your own but very scared to face those who forced you out of DA”.
“Whiteness is your problem.”
Telling the troll where to get off, Mashaba suggested that some people were quick to make assumptions based on the colour of one's skin.
“Some people have it so fundamentally wrong. Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values,” said Mashaba.
Some people have it so fundamentally wrong. Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values https://t.co/Rnqnq0sHIm— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 4, 2020
Mashaba's response comes after he shared his view on the country's failing economy.
“The sooner South Africans wake up to this reality, the better. Let's ask for advice from the Zimbabweans scattered all over the world, including here in SA.
“We are getting poorer by the day, if not by the minute,” said Mashaba.
The sooner South Africans wake up to this reality, the better. Let's ask for advice from the Zimbabweans scattered all over the world, including here in South Africa. we are getting poorer by the day, if not by the minute https://t.co/RsblQb1ZKO— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 4, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.