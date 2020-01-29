Family and friends fear for safety of missing Wits student

A 21-year-old Wits student has been missing for four days and her family is worried about her safety.

Thami Boipelo Mashiane, a third year international relations student, has not been seen since Saturday when she was visiting friends in Joubert Park, Johannesburg.

Mashiane’s aunt Sharon, 53, said the past few days have been daunting for the family.

“We are worried about her health as she was diagnosed with depression in December and placed on medication. She hasn’t taken her medication ever since she went missing,” she said.

She said Mashiane left home on Friday to finalise her registration and she sent a message saying she will spend the weekend with her friends.