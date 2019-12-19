South Africa

Missing Stellenbosch student Asanele Same found alive: police

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 19 December 2019 - 06:48
Stellenbosch University student Asanele Same has been found alive, police said on Wednesday.
Stellenbosch University student Asanele Same has been found alive, police said on Wednesday.
Image: Facebook

The Stellenbosch University student who went missing two weeks ago has been found alive.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said Asanele Same had been found and was safe.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being investigated by the SAPS. She will undergo a medical examination,” he said.

Van Wyk said no suspects had been linked to Same's disappearance, “but some information is being followed up”.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Nicholas, on 082 559 4646, or Stellenbosch police on 021 809 5000,” he said.

Stellenbosch University raises alarm over missing student Asanele Same

Stellenbosch University has expressed concern over one of its students who reportedly went missing last week.
News
1 week ago

Tinyiko Ngobeni's family relieved her killer is behind bars, after three years

The family of Tinyiko Ngobeni, who was murdered by her then boyfriend in 2016, said they will finally get to sleep peacefully after the man was found ...
News
5 days ago

Missing DUT student found alive

A Durban University of Technology student who was missing for nearly two weeks has been found.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X