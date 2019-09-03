AmINext asks South Africans as murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana rocks the nation

South Africans are a smorgasbord of emotions after details of murder, kidnapping and looting dominated headlines on Monday.

UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's name sparked the hashtag #AmINext after a suspect arrested in connection with her disappearance appeared in court on charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The state alleges the suspect, who worked at a post office, the last place Mrwetyana was seen alive, beat her to death with a scale.

There's been a massive manhunt for the student since she was first reported missing in August.

Details of her last moments sparked outrage and concern, with many calling out government for not going enough to protect women in the country.