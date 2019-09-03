#AmINext asks South Africans as murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana rocks the nation
South Africans are a smorgasbord of emotions after details of murder, kidnapping and looting dominated headlines on Monday.
UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's name sparked the hashtag #AmINext after a suspect arrested in connection with her disappearance appeared in court on charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The state alleges the suspect, who worked at a post office, the last place Mrwetyana was seen alive, beat her to death with a scale.
There's been a massive manhunt for the student since she was first reported missing in August.
Details of her last moments sparked outrage and concern, with many calling out government for not going enough to protect women in the country.
I’ve already had a gun held to my head by a man trying to force me to be his girlfriend when I was 12yrs old.— Sihle Bolani (@MsSihleBolani) September 2, 2019
I’ve already been raped. By two men.
Is it just a matter of time before I’m murdered?#AmINext pic.twitter.com/sV0yBdanlb
I almost got kidnapped..A Silver Grey Toyota Fortuner full of men pulled right infront of me,2 Of the men the stepped out of the car and one of them almost grabbed me? I ran for my life— Porshe Cayenne?? (@Lebogang_Mar) September 2, 2019
What is happening?#AmINext https://t.co/C1xI45BDWz
I admit iam always uncomfortable walking alone or with a kid?#AmINext— ?Faith_P (@Faith_996) September 2, 2019
#EnoughIsEnough Who else finds today emotionally exhausting? Can't be the only one. so depressing & we are even scared of going outside because #AmINext ???— Mimz (@AmazaMimz) September 2, 2019