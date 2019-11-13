Jesse Hess’s alleged killer on the run after teenager raped in Hanover Park

A man linked to the brutal murder of student Jesse Hess and her grandfather is on the run after allegedly raping a teenager in Hanover Park, Cape Town, two days ago.

Hess, a University of the Western Cape theology student, and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead at home in Parow in September.

At the time, police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said Hess, a youth leader, was found dead on a bed, while her grandfather was tied up in a toilet. A television, cellphones and backpack were missing.