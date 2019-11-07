Mother suspects foul play over student's drowning

The mother of a University of Fort Hare student whose lifeless body was found floating in a swimming pool at the main campus at the institution's Alice campus wants to know how he died.

Sibahle Mkiva, 20, of Qonce outside East London, was found dead on Saturday night. His mother, 51-year-old Nokrismesi Mkiva, does not believe he drowned or that it was an accident.

She called for the police to do a thorough investigation and change the inquest docket into a murder investigation.

She said this was after she went to the mortuary and inspected her son's body. She said she believed her son was murdered by other students before his body was dumped into the pool. Mkiva said Sibahle's body had marks around his neck, his lips were swollen and he had a bloodied nose.

"The friend said on Saturday he went to look for Sibahle in the swimming pool again and there were students who were swimming and he could not find him. It was only on Sunday when his body was found by one of the students in the same pool. Now how is it possible that the students who were swimming there on Saturday did not see his body," Mkiva said.