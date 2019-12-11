Stellenbosch University raises alarm over missing student Asanele Same

Stellenbosch University has expressed concern over one of its students who reportedly went missing last week.

The institution has taken to its social media pages to seek help in finding student Asanele Same.

"We are greatly concerned about MSc student Asanele Same, who has been reported as missing at the police," said the university. "According to social media posts, she was last seen on Friday December 6."

Posts by her friends on social media suggest that Same was last seen at the university around 1.45am on Friday morning, adding that her room is locked.

Her cousin Wenziwe Makhanda spoke to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

"We cannot get hold of her. Her phone has been off and we cannot seem to figure out what happened to her," she said.

"We have gotten hold of footage which shows that she left campus in the early hours of the morning. The strange thing is the clothes she was seen wearing on the footage were found in her room, which means she did reach her room that morning."

Makhanda added that the family is distraught but holding on to hope that she will be found unharmed.