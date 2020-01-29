Cabinet lekgotla to focus on growing the economy

Growing the economy, fixing state-owned enterprises and building a capable state will form a big part of the discussions at a two-day cabinet lekgotla that starts on Wednesday in Pretoria. Outcomes of this meeting will give an indication of what President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in two weeks time will focus on.

Ramaphosa will on February 13 deliver his Sona which is expected to focus on building a capable state that, among others, provides that qualified and skilled people are appointed to appropriate positions. A capable state focuses on growing the economy and ensuring that state-owned enterprises are functioning well.

The cabinet lekgotla will, among others, discuss Eskom's power generation difficulties and the financial crisis at South African Airways and other SOEs. Energy generation will be discussed in the meeting as the government believes you cannot successfully grow the economy if you do not have a reliable energy supply. In an attempt to lessen the pressure for Eskom to provide electricity, the ANC lekgotla last week approved plans for municipalities to procure their own energy, making way for the independent power producers (IPP) programme.

Minister in the presidency and cabinet spokesperson Jackson Mthembu said this, along with other decisions on building a capable state taken at the ruling party’s lekgotla, would be deliberated on.

“On the 13th the president will also be taking the nation into his confidence on what it is as government we’re going to do this year, what action plans are we going to be putting in place,” Mthembu said. “So, this lekgotla is therefore very important in making preparations for the articulation of the State of the Nation Address.”