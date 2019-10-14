UKZN student 'confesses' to killing his 'zombie' friend

A 25-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal student has apparently confessed to killing his friend who he described as "a zombie that blocked his fortune" in a video circulating on social media.

Samkelo Zondi's burnt body was discovered on Saturday in a rugby field near the Westville campus in Durban.

The 24-year-old BCom student is one of many students who have since died in the hands of other students at institutions of higher learning in SA this year.

According to SRC president Siyabonga Nkandako, Zondi was reported missing by his girlfriend on Thursday.

"Zondi and the suspect were close friends and also roommates. He was an indoor soccer player and the suspect asked him to go and train with him at a nearby rugby field. He never came back and his burnt body was spotted two days later. The suspect handed himself to the campus security and confessed to killing his friend because he was a zombie blocking his luck," Nkandako said.