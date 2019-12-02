Medic also has a deft hand for beauty as make-up artist

Katlego Lekalakala not only makes people feel better as a medical doctor but she also makes them feel beautiful on the most important days of their lives.

The 25-year-old from Pretoria took her medical oath on Saturday, with four distinctions to her name, after working for years as a highly sought-after make-up artist.

Lekalakala said she decided to turn to the profession after her family started to struggle financially while she was in medical school.

"I didn't see myself nor did I aspire to be a make-up artist until my third year in varsity, when my family started struggling financially and I had to start making means to fund a lot of my expenses. Make-up artistry became the answer to my financial struggles, only to later find out that I'd love it as much as I do and I would be as good as I've become," she said.

Lekalakala, who studied at the University of Pretoria, said her biggest challenge was managing her time between studies and her make-up gigs.

"It was difficult to prioritise one over the other; having to cancel appointments to ensure I am not missing out on school or sacrificing a lecture or hospital time to ensure I can work on a big campaign or a face I've always wanted to work on. Luckily, I was blessed to have my classmates because they were always willing to back me up so I never got into trouble," she said.

Lekalakala said she enjoyed both careers because they allow her to work with people.

"Medicine has taught me a lot about empathy, it has taught me how to communicate better, it has taught me patience and in a weird way it has taught me love. Make-up has revealed to me that I am more powerful than what I believe, it has worked so much on my self-esteem and confidence.

"It has exposed me to people I never thought I would know, it has put me in the middle of conversations that have truly broadened my perspective. And with both I love that the learning doesn't stop, both fields expect you to be a student for life," she said.