'Castrate rapists to curb femicide'

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has reiterated calls for those convicted of rape to be chemically castrated.

Speaking at the ANC's 108th anniversary celebration in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-

Natal, over the weekend, Dlamini said the call for chemical castration was relevant as women were still being killed and raped in the country.

"It was not the first time we made this call. During last year's 16 Days of Activism we made this call. We had a meeting with NGOs and alliance partners. Some of the women came out strongly on the issue of death sentence," she told Sowetan yesterday. "We raised the issue of human rights and said you can't give the state rights to take life. Therefore, the option was chemical castration," Dlamini said.

She said there should be an open discussion about the matter.

"We know there is a Constitution. but still, how many women must die? We are opening a debate. It is important for men to also be part of the debate and say what their problem is. Every day, we are shouting as women and the less worried people are men," Dlamini said.

Following national protests and a conference on gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined government's programme to address the crisis.