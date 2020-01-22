Castrating rapists is not solution to rape - a crime of power

I do not believe in violence. When the ANC Women's League made calls for the chemical castration of rapists following the vicious rapes and murders of young women in our country, I was one of the first people to criticise their argument.

I argued then, as I still do now, that chemical castration is not the solution to rape because rape is fundamentally a crime of power.

Men do not rape women because they want sex, they rape women because they want to assert power over someone vulnerable and weaker.

So, merely castrating their penises, the tool that they use for domination, does not address the deeper underlying causes of rape. In fact, some of the most heinous sexual assaults in history did not require the use of a penis.

Let's take for example, the case of Russia's most notorious serial killer, Andrei Romanovich Chikatilo, nicknamed the Butcher of Rostov.

He sexually assaulted, murdered, and mutilated more than 50 women and children over a period of 20 years. In his first recorded murder, he attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl, but failed to achieve an erection.