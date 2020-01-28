Eskom leaves Soweto homes in the dark

Residents of Orlando East, Soweto, have accused Eskom of victimising them by cutting off power after technicians were chased away from the area while attending a technical problem.

Last week, a group of technicians visited Orlando East area not far from Bara Mall to fix a faulty distribution box.

According to residents, the errant box had left a portion of the neighbourhood without electricity.

"We don't have the detail as to what actually happened while the technicians were working. It turns out some people spoke something bad to the technicians and they left not having completed their work," said Lawrence Khumalo.

That same day, residents said, power was cut off to more houses, extending beyond the area which had been initially affected.

A 111 houses have since been affected.