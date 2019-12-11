Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been stabbed 10 times

Two children, aged five and six when they were kidnapped and raped, have helped convict their attacker.

Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane, 51, of New Brighton in Port Elizabeth, was found guilty on two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and one of attempted murder on Tuesday, reports HeraldLIVE. The crimes were committed on September 20 2017.

Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman commended the testimony of Tyane’s victims, saying their powers of observation showed them to be reliable and honest witnesses.

“No criticism could be levelled against their evidence. [Their] powers of observation are acute. [They] could remember how [Tyane] tied them up and with what. [The five-year-old] could describe the furniture in the shack and even the colour of the cupboard as depicted in the photo album. [They] could give a description [of Tyane] after two years and could remember his name,” Schoeman said.