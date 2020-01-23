Children's testimony, good police work put PE child rapist away forever

Their ages proved no obstacle to justice as, with the help of their testimony, the Port Elizabeth high court this week sentenced a 51-year-old child rapist to two life sentences.

The two girls were aged five and six at the time of the rapes on September 21 2017.

Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane, of New Brighton, was also sentenced to 10 years on two counts of kidnapping and 15 years for the attempted murder of one of his victims.

He was convicted in December after judge Irma Schoeman found the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the crimes.

Schoeman found no compelling or substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences and increased the sentences for first-time offenders accused of kidnapping from five to 10 years, Eastern Cape police said in a statement.