World

Indonesian student jailed as Britain's worst rapist

By Andrew MacAskill - 06 January 2020 - 15:58
A judge ruled that serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.
A judge ruled that serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A student from Indonesia has been named as Britain's worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offences over more than two and a half years.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester back to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them. In some instances he would then film the attacks on his mobile phone.

"The most prolific rapist ever tried in a British court has today been jailed for life after drugging and assaulting 48 men, following the largest prosecution of its kind in the Crown Prosecution Service's history," the CPS said in a statement.

A judge on Monday ruled that following four separate trials he must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

"His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught," said Ian Rushton, a government prosecutor.

"Sinaga’s unthreatening demeanour duped these young men - many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay - into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan."

- Reuters

Gauteng police arrest over 750 alleged criminals during festive season

More than 750 suspects, many of them on the run, have been arrested in Gauteng since the start of the festive season.
News
2 days ago

'Unlicensed gun' tip-off leads to man wanted for rape, murder in KZN

A man wanted in connection with a case of murder and rape was arrested in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X