Rape victims given the run-around by SA justice system

Reporting a rape case in SA is like a tour around a maze, which you'd be lucky to find your way out successfully.

This is my view as I had a traumatic experience with the South African justice system.

Women all over the country are being raped and killed and not much can be done. Campaigns are being launched left, right and centre but that's not enough to stop these violent acts.

Rape is a scar that nothing can take away, not a movement and definitely not the support groups that are in place to walk the mile with the survivor.

Not much can be done until the justice system takes drastic measures against rapists and killers.

We are far from reading about missing, raped and murdered women if we still sugar-coat this barbaric behaviour.