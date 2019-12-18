Boy's alleged rapist still not held
A general worker who allegedly raped a 13-year-old boy in a classroom of an East Rand school for special needs is yet to be arrested despite the incident happening more than four months ago.
The alleged incident happened on August 5 after the worker apparently locked the boy, who suffers from a down syndrome, in a classroom.
The boy's mother yesterday told the Sowetan that she was bitterly upset that police have failed to make an arrest or bring formal charges against him.
"The police officer who is handling this case has not done anything. He does not communicate with me about the progress of the case. I recently spoke to him (the investigating officer) and he said that he has not arrested the guy," said the mother.
The mother, who cannot be named to protect the pupil's identity, said the only punishment the alleged rapist received was a suspension from the school.
"His life has not changed at all, but my son's life has been destroyed. We can't even drive past the school anymore because my son screams and begs me not drive into the school," she said.
The mother blamed police for dragging their feet despite having all their evidence at their disposal.
"What more do the police need? We gave them a statement and the J88 form was filled out which detailed the extent of the injuries my son had at the time," she said.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the matter was still under investigation.
"We are working towards identifying and arresting a suspect and anyone who believes that they have information that could assist the police is urged to report to Benoni police. The allegation that the family has not been given feedback on the matter will also be looked into," Peters said.
In August, the mother said she took her son to a doctor a day after the incident. He was checked and that a medical report indicated that he was raped.
At the time, she said she was forced to pull out her son from the school because the general worker was allowed to return.
Steve Mabona of Gauteng education denied the return of the worker, saying he was suspended with immediate effect.
